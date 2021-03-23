MOWRAM Calls for Vigilance of Gusts

Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MOWRAM) has urged people to be vigilant of possible gusts which would occur tomorrow.

MOWRAM made the appeal in its new announcement on weather forecast made public this morning.

For temperature, between Mar. 24 and 30, it would vary from 25 to 37 degrees Celsius for the provinces in the central lowland areas, and the provinces along the Dangrek mountain range and northwestern highland areas, added the announcement.

For the coastal areas, the temperature would be between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius, it pointed out.

During the same period, there would be light to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning in the three above-said parts of the country, said the same source.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press