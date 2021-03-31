MOWRAM Calls for Vigilance of Possible Gusts Tomorrow

Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MOWRAM) has urged people to be vigilant of possible gusts on April 1.

The ministry made the appeal in an announcement on weather forecast from Mar. 31 to April 6, released yesterday.

Cambodia has been being in the dry season, said the announcement, adding that the temperature would vary between 26 and 39 degrees Celsius for the provinces in the central lowland areas during the above-mentioned period.

The weather is expected to fall between 25 and 39 degrees Celsius for the provinces along the Dangrek mountain range and highland areas in the northeast, and between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius in the coastal areas, pointed out the source.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press