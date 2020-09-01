MOWRAM Calls for Vigilance of Thunder, Lightning and Gusts

Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MOWRAM) has urged people to be vigilant of possible phenomena like thunder, lightning, and gusts in some parts of the central lowland areas.

The appeal was made in the ministry’s announcement on new weather forecast released this morning, stressing that more rain is expected to come across Cambodia, from Sept. 2 to 8.

During the same period, it pointed out, the temperature would vary between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius for the central lowland areas, from 24 to 31 degrees Celsius for the mountainous areas in the north and northeast, and between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius in the coastal areas.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press