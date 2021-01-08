MOWRAM: Minimum Temperature to Drop to 11 Degrees Celsius from Tomorrow

Cambodia would face a lower temperature from Jan. 9 to 17, especially from Jan. 11 to 14 due to the effects of high pressure from the north and northeast monsoon.

According to the an update released this morning by the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MOWRAM), the ministry called on people, particularly the soldiers stationed at the Dangrek mountain range and northeastern highland areas, to take good care of their health, and fishermen and seafarers to increase their vigilance to avoid any possible accidents.

From Jan. 9 to 17, the minimum temperature in the provinces at the central lowland areas would drop to between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius along with moderate winds, while that of Phnom Penh capital to 16 degrees Celsius, it pointed out.

For the provinces along the Dangrek mountain range and northeastern highland areas, the minimum temperature would be between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius along with strong winds, whereas that of the coastal regions between 17 to 19 degrees Celsius, with strong winds and high waves on Jan. 12, it added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press