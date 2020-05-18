MPO Recognized as “Visionary” in Gartner Magic Quadrant

Global Cloud Platform Offers a Revolutionary Approach to MESCBNs

BOSTON, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MPO today announced their recognition by Gartner as the sole “Visionary” in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks. This milestone validates MPO’s mission to empower companies to boost both customer experience and operational excellence with a unique, customer- and order-centric approach to multi-party supply chain orchestration.

“For most companies, the value chain consists of 80% of external network activities. By focusing on internal systems, executives miss out on the extraordinary benefits that business networks offer – from improving delivery options, order fulfilment, and customer service to reducing inventory levels, transportation costs, and working capital,” says Martin Verwijmeren, CEO and Co-Founder of MPO. “Gartner’s Magic Quadrant clearly articulates the critical role of MESCBN technology, and we’re humbled to be recognized as Visionary for our platform’s ability to help businesses from diverse industries become innovative, competitive, flexible, and resilient through dynamic networking.”

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including being named a Top Logistics IT Provider, Most Influential Leader in Supply Chain Technology 2020, and launching their Emergency Relief Cloud Solution for companies impacted by the pandemic.

“With the recent global crisis, we’ve seen a surge in awareness, interest, and need for MESCBN platforms like MPO’s. Companies are realizing they operate within a greater ecosystem, and that their survival and success depends on the strength of their business network. MPO has invested years of research and development into the smart cloud platform, uniquely capable of optimizing micro supply chains. Customers can turn their end-to-end supply chains into a competitive advantage – delighting customers and growing sales – under any condition.”

To learn more about MPO’s Visionary perspective on Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks, click here . For information and resources on how to best leverage your multi-party network, including Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, visit our solution toolkit .