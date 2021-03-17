MPTC, Microsoft Agree to Promote Digital Usage in Cambodia

Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC) and Microsoft in Asia Pacific have agreed to enhance the digital usage in Cambodia, as the Royal Government is transforming itself into an e-government.

The two sides signed virtually on Mar. 16 a memorandum of understanding on the cooperation on human development and promotion of digital usage in Cambodia by Cambodian Minister of MPTC H.E. Chea Vandeth and Ms. Cairine Haslam, CFO, Singapore and South East Asia New Markets at Microsoft.

The MoU aims to promote digital transformation through cooperation on human resource development, research and development, innovation and entrepreneurship in the field of information and communication technology, as well as cooperation in policy making and development planning for digital government, according to the ministry’s press release published on Mar. 17.

The integration of ICT knowledge into secondary, general and higher education curricula is an important factor in promoting the capture of digital technology in Cambodia, H.E. Chea Vandeth said. “MPTC encourages students to consider choosing to study digital technology, or even if they are studying other skills, to have a basic knowledge of digital and communication and information technology in order to be ready to participate in digital economic and social development and the arrival of the fourth industrial revolution.”

The MPTC will work with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to develop a digital master plan to promote digital literacy in both secondary and tertiary education.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press