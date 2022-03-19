MPWT, Chinese Construction Firm Enter Infrastructure Development Training Cooperation

The Techo Sen Institute of Public Works and Transport has reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG) on skill training programmes in the fields of wastewater treatment system and road and bridge construction in the city.

The MoU was signed here on Mar. 18 under the witness of H.E. Vasim Sorya, Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Public Works and Transport; H.E. Hoeun Samneang, Director of Techo Sen Institute of Public Works and Transport; and Mr. Fan Zhiwei, Representative of BUCG.

Under the MoU, the two parties work together to provide resources for teachers and professors to dispatch students for study tours in China on wastewater treatment, and road, bridge and railway construction.

H.E. Vasim Sorya emphasised that the MoU is important in contributing to the establishment of effective cooperation between the institute and BUCG to enhance the quality of education and training to meet market demand and provide technical assistance, which is a huge benefit for students to expand job opportunities, skills, knowledge widely.

BUCG is one of the largest construction enterprises in the China, one of the top 500 enterprises in China, and ranks 14th among the top 250 construction companies in the world rated by Engineering News-Record.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press