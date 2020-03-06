MPWT Seeks Australia’s Support for Its Human Resource Programme

Cambodia’s Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPTW) has requested Australia’s assistance in preparing its human resource training and development programme.

The request was made by Senior Minister and Minister of MPWT H.E. Sun Chanthol while receiving H.E. Pablo Chiho Kang, Ambassador of Australia to Cambodia, at the ministry office yesterday.

On the occasion, H.E. Sun Chanthol informed his guest about the construction of National Institute of Technical Training for Public Works and Transport, and took the opportunity to make the request as currently, only 3.4% of students are learning civil engineering at university.

The transport minister also briefed the Australian ambassador on the development of road infrastructure connectivity and the road expansion and quality improvement projects in the country, as well as the effectiveness of the use of Road Care Mobile App.

For his part, H.E. Pablo Chiho Kang took note of the request and pledged to take it into consideration.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press