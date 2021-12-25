Muted Christmas Celebrations For Malaysians Amid COVID-19, Massive Floods

Christians in Malaysia celebrated Christmas Saturday on a sombre note in compliance with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and in light of the massive floods that struck several states in the country.

In the Malaysian Family spirit, prayers were offered to those affected by the floods during mass.

Checks by Bernama found that colourfully-dressed devotees attended church service according to the capacity allowed by the SOP.

Unlike last year when Christmas was celebrated in a restricted manner due to the movement restrictions, families could get together on this auspicious day today.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his Facebook update this morning conveyed a Christmas greeting to all Malaysians celebrating the festivity.

“Hopefully, this Christmas celebration will unite us and bestow on us a meaningful sense of love,” he wrote.

Torrential rains in Malaysia have caused flooding and landslides in several parts of the country with at least 46 people reported dead so far.

