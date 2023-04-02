Myanmar To Send Over 400 Athletes To 32nd SEA Games In Cambodia

Myanmar will send more than 400 athletes to compete in the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia, according to the country’s Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, yesterday.

“More than 460 coaches and athletes across 19 sports will be sent to the SEA Games,” U Htay Aung, director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, said.

Of the Myanmar participants at the upcoming SEA Games, more than 300 athletes are currently training in Nay Pyi Taw, while more than 100 are in Yangon, he added.

In 2022, Myanmar athletes competed in 18 sports at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam, winning nine gold, 18 silver and 35 bronze medals.

The 32nd SEA Games is scheduled to be held in May, this year.

Source: Nam News Network (NNN)