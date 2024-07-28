N. Sembilan Targets RM7 Mln In Sales At NS Fest 2024



NILAI, The Negeri Sembilan government is targeting a sales revenue of RM7 million at the Negeri Sembilan Fest (NS Fest) 2024 for eight days starting yesterday at Dataran Nilai here compared to the RM3.6 million recorded last year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun is optimistic that the target can be achieved through various interesting activities planned throughout the programme with about 250 stalls offering food products, handicrafts and promotions.

“This is the third year of organising NS Fest and every year there is definitely added value to this programme. Last year we managed to attract 500,000 visitors in four days, looking at the encouraging response, God willing, this year we are aiming for 700,000 visitors.

‘NS Fest is now a highly anticipated annual event. It will certainly increase the economic spillover effect through the empowerment of the sectoral economy, upstream and downstream industries as well as the tourism ecosystem in addition to Nilai being close to the Klang Valley would a

ttract more visitors,” he said.

He told reporters after officiating the programme which was also attended by state Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Nicole Tan Lee Koon here today.

Aminuddin said the NS Fest was also to create a branding programme synonymous with Negeri Sembilan thus becoming an attraction not only to local residents but also to other states.

In addition, he said, NS Fest also aims to coordinate all small or medium-scale programmes implemented by state government agencies and departments in an integrated manner to obtain better impact.

As usual, he said NS Fest combines three main programmes at the state level, namely Negeri Sembilan Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day (HPPNS), Negeri Sembilan Entrepreneurs’ Month (Arena Usahawan) and Negeri Sembilan Food Fest (NS Food Fest).

He said the programme also coincided with the state government’s commitment to strengthen the value chain of the micro, small and medium enterprise sector (PMKS), boost agriculture and the food industry

and optimise tourism potential in the state.

In the meantime, Aminuddin said apart from its inaugural event which was held for eight days compared to four days the previous year, among the other attractions of the programme was that it was also held together with the Perpatih Fest which will be launched tomorrow.

“Through this Perpatih Fest, the community can get to know the various customs in this state more closely, including the special features of each custom in each district, the laws and so on. We want to introduce this traditional institution so that it can become a tourist attraction,” he said.

Regarding HPPNS, he said it is held every year to promote agricultural produce and products produced by farmers, breeders and fishermen as well as a platform to introduce the latest technology in the field of agriculture and provide business opportunities.

Among the main attractions under the Agricultural Cluster (HPPNS) this year include the exhibition of modern, classic and traditional machinery in additi

on to the exhibition of livestock breeds such as cattle and goats, the Internet of Things exhibition related to crops and food, he said.

He said the Entrepreneurs’ Arena is a platform for entrepreneurs to introduce and market their products and give wider exposure to develop their business, in addition to more than 40 food product traders with Negeri Sembilan identity involved in the NS Food Fest.

“Thus, I hope NS Fest this time will increase the growth of PMKS and the average receipt of domestic tourism in Negeri Sembilan based on the agro tourism and traditional tourism model,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency