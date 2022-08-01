N2Growth Rapidly Expanding Latin America Search Operations, Adding New Partner in Brazil

Firm Appoints Luiz Gustavo Aranha, CEO of RSG Brasil Headhunters, as Partner.

N2Growth Logo

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — N2Growth Inc., a global leadership consulting and executive search firm, announced today its expansion to Brazil with the appointment of Luiz Gustavo Aranha as Partner. Luiz will be responsible for all operations in Brazil and neighboring countries and will report directly to Kelli Vukelic, CEO at N2Growth.

“Supporting our expansion into Latin America, particularly in Brazil, is a crucial pillar in our goal to better serve clients worldwide, especially in Central and South America. Luiz brings an exceptional track record of superior client delivery and experience in the financial services market, construction and engineering sector, and technology, mining, and consumer goods industries. We are excited to see further growth under his leadership,” said Ms. Vukelic.

The firm’s firm’s newest location in São Paulo, Brazil is led by Mr. Aranha, founder & CEO of RSG Brasil. He brings over 15 years of professional experience in the recruitment of mid-to-senior level executives in Brazil and across Latin America. He specializes in complex and strategic roles for clients who seek quality, speed, and confidentiality in finding the best executive leaders.

Mr. Aranha added, “This partnership with N2Growth shows confidence in the market and a great opportunity to improve the recruitment and selection of executives in a market with few competitors that demand a service of excellence and development of executives in companies.”

Founded in 2007, RSG Brasil Headhunters is a recruitment and leadership advisory firm in São Paulo, Brazil, that Mr. Aranha founded. The firm made a name for itself by supporting organizations in evaluating talent and preparing businesses for the future of leadership, working with prominent brands, such as Paynet, Dexco, Sacyr Constructions, and Grupo Carrefour. RSG Brasil engages in a wide range of activities in the market, filling vacancies in various sectors of the economy.

“The executive search segment has been operating in the same way for years, and changes are overdue to respond more accurately and quickly to the needs of our clients. N2Growth brings an innovative and proven solution to Latin American markets. Unsurprisingly, Forbes ranks N2Growth as one of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms. This partnership brings the Brazilian market a global excellence operation with exclusive methodology and tools. With N2Growth as a partner, we will have all the resources needed to recruit the best and develop outstanding leaders,” said Mr. Aranha.

N2Growth’s partnership with Mr. Aranha solidifies the firm’s commitment to building and establishing permanent operations throughout Latin America and supporting our global network of premiere talent through retained search engagements, executive coaching, and leadership assessments.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leadership consulting and executive search firm, consistently ranked in the Top 10 Best Executive Recruiting Firms by Forbes and serves more than 50 markets across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Media Inquiries:

Dan Evans

CMO, N2Growth

press@n2growth.com

Related Images



Image 1: N2Growth Logo

N2Growth Executive Search

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment