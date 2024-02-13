NA President Appreciates Cooperation with Hungary and Germany



Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia, appreciates blossoming bilateral cooperation with Hungary and Germany.

Samdech Khuon Sudary highlighted the appreciation in separate meetings with Hungarian Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Tibor Baloghdi and a visiting Member of the German Bundestag H.E. Johannes Steiniger, at the NA Palace on Feb. 13.

Samdech Khuon Sudary briefed H.E. Tibor Baloghdi on the advanced bilateral collaboration between Cambodia and Hungary for seven decades, stressing that Hungary has contributed to Cambodia’s development, especially in social affairs, education, agriculture, trade, and health.

H.E. Tibor Baloghdi shared his impressions of Cambodia’s rapid development and extended the the Hungarian President’s invitation to the NA president to visit Hungary.

To H.E. Johannes Steiniger, Samdech Khuon Sudary highlighted that Germany is a key partner for Cambodia’s development, including the efforts to improve the people’s living

conditions.

H.E. Johannes Steiniger lauded Cambodia’s development and highly valued the intimate relations and good collaboration between Cambodia and Germany, both between the legislative and executive bodies.

Source:Agence Kampuchea Presse