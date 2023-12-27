NA President Meets Australian Scholarship Awardees



Cambodian National Assembly (NA) President advised Cambodian students awarded with Australian scholarships to work hard to further promote the national prestige and strengthen cooperation with the host country.

Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary shared the advice when receiving the students, prior to their departure to pursue their studies in Australia, at the NA Palace on Dec. 26.

Samdech Khuon Sudary congratulated the students, who are not a source of pride for their families but for Cambodia at large.

She also encouraged them to volunteer for social services in the host country when they have spare time from their studies.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse