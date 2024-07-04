NA President Plans Official Visit to Thailand Next Week

The President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) will lead a high-level delegation for an official and friendly visit to Thailand on July 11-12, according to an announcement of the NA General Secretariat.

The visit of the NA president, Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, will be made at the invitation of H.E. Wanmuhamadnoor Matha, President of the NA and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand, to further strengthen the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between the two countries, especially the cooperation of the two countries’ legislatures.

During the visit, Samdech Khuon Sudary will be granted a royal audience by the King of Thailand and pays courtesy calls on the country’s senate president and prime minister.

With her counterpart, H.E. Wanmuhamadnoor Matha, she will sign an updated memorandum of understanding between the two parliaments in line with the latest situation for a more effective collaboration.

Samdech Khuon Sudary also planned to visit som

e historical sites in Thailand to promote and exchange experiences and cooperation in culture and tourism.

In this 7th Cambodia’s Legislature, Cambodian and Thai leaders, both at the legislative and executive levels have engaged in reciprocal visits, including the visits by H.E. Prime Minister Srettha to Cambodia at the end of 2023, Samdech Prime Minister HUN MANET to Thailand in February this year, and the H.E. Wanmuhamadnoor Matha to Cambodia in March.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse