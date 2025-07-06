NA President Rallies National Unity, Reaffirms Peaceful Border Resolution during Frontline Visit



Phnom penh: Samdech Maha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly (NA), conveyed warm greetings, encouragement for resilience, and the spirit of national unity to the armed forces and local authorities stationed along the Cambodia-Thailand border in Preah Vihear province on July 4.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Samdech emphasised that Cambodia committed to building borders of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development with all the neighbouring countries. Amid rising external threats, she called for national unity to safeguard Cambodia’s territorial integrity, independence, and peace, highlighting the need to strengthen resilience through robust economic growth to achieve the country’s 2030 and 2050 development goals.





Reflecting on Cambodia’s history, she noted that the nation has overcome greater challenges before and developed across all sectors to stand as an equal among nations. She expressed strong confidence that by remaining united, Cambodians will overcome current obstacles successfully.





The National Assembly reiterated its full support for the Royal Government’s firm stance in seeking peaceful and lasting solutions to border disputes with Thailand through the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and international legal frameworks. The government’s decision to refer disputes over Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch, Ta Krabei temples, and the Mom Bei area to the ICJ aims to secure permanent resolutions and avoid prolonged conflict.





Cambodia continues to pursue a policy of peace and cooperation with Thailand while reserving its right to self-defence. The National Assembly affirmed its confidence in the government’s measures and the armed forces’ growing capabilities to protect the nation and respond to any violations.





Samdech Khuon Sudary expressed hope that the visit would boost the morale of the armed forces, encouraging them to remain vigilant and prepared. She also stressed the importance of contingency plans to evacuate civilians to safe areas and ensure supplies of food, medicine, and other essentials in emergencies.





The delegation’s visit demonstrated genuine concern for the well-being of soldiers, reflecting the commitment of Members of Parliament and officials of the Secretariat-General of the National Assembly. Samdech called on all Cambodians to unite in supporting efforts to ensure peace and security along the border and urged citizens to place full trust in the Royal Government’s commitment to protecting national interests.





She appealed to all nations, especially ASEAN members, to promote respect for international law in resolving disputes peacefully. This moment of strong national unity is highlighted by the ‘Solidarity March of Khmer National Unity,’ demonstrating the deep spirit of the Khmer people as they rally together to support the Royal Government and Cambodia’s armed forces.





Samdech recalled that Cambodia, once devastated by invasions, war, and genocide-surrounded, isolated, and belittled-has now risen to stand as an equal among nations. She added that Cambodia needs peace, friendship, cooperation, and development more than ever, steadfastly maintaining its policy of ‘Friend to All, Enemy to None,’ with no hostility toward any country.

