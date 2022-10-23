NA President Re-appeals to His Compatriots to Take Part in Maintaining Peace

Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly (NA), has sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the Paris Peace Agreement (Oct. 23, 1991-Oct. 23, 2022).

In the message posted on his official Facebook page this morning, Samdech Heng Samrin said that Paris Peace Agreement has brought about national unity, national reconciliation, peace and development to the Cambodian nation until the present day.

“Peace is an indispensable factor for the development of the nation,” the NA president underlined, re-appealing to his compatriots to join in maintaining the hard-earned peace.

For his part, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen recalled key historical records towards the conclusion of the peace accord. But, he added, despite the Paris Peace Agreement of Oct. 23, 1991, Cambodia continued to face civil war caused by the Democratic Kampuchea (Pol Pot) group.

Thanks to the Win-Win policy (launched in Pailin) that completely ended the civil war in 1998, the whole Cambodia has enjoyed full peace and happiness until now.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press