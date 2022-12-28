NA President Recommends New ASEAN Secretary-General to Strengthen ASEAN-AIPA Interaction

Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia, has recommended the strengthening and enhancement of the interaction between ASEAN and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), an institution representing the people of ASEAN, to be closer, more active and more vibrant.

The NA president gave the recommendation to H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Minister Delegate attached to the Prime Minister, during a courtesy meeting held here at the NA Palace this morning before the latter’s departure to assume his post as the new ASEAN Secretary-General for a five-year term (2023-2027).

Samdech Heng Samrin expressed his pride and appreciation for H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn as the first Cambodian citizen to hold this important position since Cambodia joined the ASEAN family on April 30, 1999, hoping that he will fulfill his role as the Secretary-General of ASEAN successfully, thus enhancing the Cambodian nation’s prestige.

The NA president was convinced that with his extensive experience, strong will and wisdom, as well as the cooperation and support of the ASEAN Secretariat, H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn will successfully achieve his mission, especially in carrying out the ASEAN’s key policies and action plans.

H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn profoundly thanked Samdech Heng Samrin for the recommendation and pledged to do his best for the success of his mission.

At the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh in November, the ASEAN Leaders reconfirmed their support for H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn’s appointment to succeed H.E. Dato Lim Jock Hoi as the new Secretary-General of ASEAN.

H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn currently serves his second term as the Minister Delegate attached to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia (with the first term started in September 2013). His professional career has focused on strengthening Cambodia’s international relations particularly in ASEAN, driving policy advocacy, and promoting research and education.

H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn survived the Khmer Rouge genocide, and at the age of 15, in 1981, he went to the United States, where he eventually received a Doctoral degree in Political Science from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, two Master’s degrees (one in Political Science and another in International Affairs) from Ohio University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Asian Studies from Baylor University.

In January 1993, he returned to Cambodia to start running a think-tank dedicated to ASEAN and international affairs and later joined the Royal Government of Cambodia, where he has served in a variety of capacities (including advisor to Samdech Techo Prime Minister and Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation) for over 25 years advancing Cambodia’s foreign policy and ASEAN integration.

H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn has authored dozens of books and articles on Cambodia and ASEAN.

With the mission of providing education to especially Cambodian youths, H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn established The University of Cambodia in 2003, and continued to serve as the long-standing President until he stepped down in October 2022.

He has earned several honors, particularly the Royal Order of Cambodia, the Royal Order of Sowathara, and The Grand Order of National Merit, for his services to Cambodia. He was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Public Service from Ohio University in 2007 and an Honorary Doctorate in Literature from the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in India, in 2014.

H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn is a Member of the Supreme National Economic Council, a Senior Fellow at the Jeffrey Cheah Institute on Southeast Asia, and a Member of the Global Council of The Asia Society. He serves as a Member of the Board of Directors for the Cambodian Institute for Cooperation and Peace as well as for the Worldwide Support for Development. He also has served as a Member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian Red Cross.

He is married with two adult children who live in Phnom Penh.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press