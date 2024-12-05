NA President Welcomes Lao Prime Minister to Strengthen Bilateral Ties.



Phnom Penh: Samdech Maha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, met with Hon. Dr. Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, at the National Assembly Palace this morning. This meeting marked their second discussion, following their previous interaction during the official visit and the AIPA General Assembly in October.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, during the courtesy meeting, Samdech Khuon Sudary expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the hospitality extended during the AIPA-45 and congratulated Laos on the successful organisation of the General Assembly in October. The Lao Prime Minister and his delegation are on a two-day official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia.

Samdech Khuon Sudary highlighted the timeliness and relevance of the visit, coinciding with the ICAPP-12 and IPTP-11 hosted by the Cambodian parliament. She also thanked Hon. Mr. Khambay Damlath Kh

ma, Vice-President of the National Assembly of Lao PDR, and his delegation for their participation. Emphasising the importance of cooperation within the State, Party, and National Assembly framework, she urged both nations to further strengthen their relationship.

Reflecting on her previous visit to Laos, Samdech Khuon Sudary noted the significance of traveling by express train, which symbolises the development and connectivity transforming Laos from a landlocked to a land-linked country. She expressed enthusiasm for Laos’ achievements, noting that the successes of both nations bring mutual pride and reflect a long history of shared cooperation between the two countries and their peoples.

Samdech Khuon Sudary also mentioned the tourism initiative “Three Countries, One Destination” aimed at boosting tourism. She emphasised that the strong cooperation between the two countries and their peoples not only reflects the spirit of friendship, solidarity, and mutual support in regional and international forums but

also makes valuable contributions to the success of various international events.

“We are friends from the same neighbourhood; we cannot abandon each other, only hold hands. There is nothing more important than friends who are close to you, who have shared happiness and hardship together,” stated Samdech Khuon Sudary.

Hon. Dr. Sonexay Siphandone expressed gratitude for Samdech Khuon Sudary’s kind words and conveyed greetings from Hon. Xaysamphane Phomivihane, President of the National Assembly of Lao PDR. He congratulated Cambodia on its 71st Independence Day, commending its development and role in the international forum.

The Prime Minister of Laos thanked Cambodia for her support during the revolutionary period and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as for her contributions to the success of the ASEAN Summit and AIPA-45 General Assembly. He appreciated the Comprehensive and Long-Lasting Strategic Partnership and emphasised the need to strengthen relations among all stakeholders. This cooperation significantl

y aids in building peace and development, both bilaterally and on a regional and global scale.

He looked forward to receiving His Majesty the King of Cambodia for a royal visit to Lao PDR in 2025 and thanked Cambodia for the exchange of visits at all levels, both legislative and executive, including in-person and via video conference. These exchanges reflect the enjoyment and nurturing of bilateral relations and international support, contributing to the development and cooperation between the two countries.