NA President Wishes 13th ASEM Summit Success

Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia today expressed his hope that the 13th ASEM Summit (ASEM13) will take place successfully for the mutual benefit between Asia and Europe.

“I wish for ASEM13 to conclude with great success,” stressed Samdech Heng Samrin in his statement at the Session with Stakeholders of the ASEM13 by videoconference.

The Parliament of Cambodia had the privilege to host the 11th Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting (ASEP11) on Nov. 16 2021, he said, adding that although the event was held virtually for the first time in the history of ASEP due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was concluded with great success.

The meeting was well attended by 31 parliaments from ASEM Partners, more than 170 delegates, including Speakers, Deputy Speakers, and parliamentarians from both regions and the partners of ASEP, such as the European Union, ASEAN, and the Universal Peace Federation took part in the meeting, he pointed out.

Samdech Heng Samrin said a great deal of views was expressed for the strong commitment and importance of parliamentary roles and partnerships in the ASEM Process.

“The discussion and debate were based on a spirit of friendship and solidarity. An ASEP11 Declaration reached on consensus was adopted focusing on common issues of the two regions in particular and the world in general,” he continued.

According to Samdech Heng Samrin, the ASEP 11 Declaration consisting of 38 points reflects the vision and position to addressing common regional issues with proposals for policy recommendations for ASEM to consider towards addressing these issues for the common benefit of the peoples of the two regions and the world.

“ASEP11 affirms the importance and value of peace, international law, multilateralism and preventive diplomacy as key mechanisms in resolving conflicts and issues. We also reiterate the importance of parliamentary roles in facilitating dialogues, mutual trust and understanding,” he said.

On behalf of the people of the two regions representing 60 percent of the world population, Samdech Heng Samrin expressed his strong belief that the recommendations and policy proposals set out in the ASEP11 Declaration will be considered, further discussed and put into action towards realising the progress, prosperity and harmony of the two continents’ peoples.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press