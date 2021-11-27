NA Restructures Vice President and Approves Draft Laws

The National Assembly has restructured its vice president and endorsed other appointments and draft laws, said its news release circulated yesterday.

In its sixth session on Nov. 25, the National Assembly voted for H.E. Cheam Yeap as the First Vice President to replace late H.E. Nguon Nhel and announced the tenure of H.E. Un Bunhan as a lawmaker for Kampong Thom provincial constituency in replacement of late H.E. Nguon Nhel.

At the same time, H.E. Chheang Vun was elected as President of the Commission on Economy, Finance, Banking and Auditing, while H.E. Suos Yara as President of the Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Propaganda and Information.

The meeting also approved some other appointments of the two commissions and the management of the National Audit Authority.

Moreover, it adopted the draft law on the approval on the ASEAN Protocol on Enhanced Dispute Settlement Mechanism.

Other draft laws endorsed are the Finance for Management 2022 and the General State Financial Settlement for the Management 2020.

