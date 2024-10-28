NA Second Vice President Urges Learning from China for Innovation and Growth



AKP Phnom Penh, October 27, 2024 — H.E. Vong Sauth, Second Vice President of the National Assembly, called Sunday for innovation and economic growth to promote global modernisation by drawing on the lessons of Chinese civilisation.

In a keynote address to the Second World Conference of Sinologists in the Chinese city of Nanping in Fujian province, the senior lawmaker said China’s modernisation in recent decades had ‘inspired the world’.

‘WE NEED TO DRAW ON CHINESE SKILLS, EFFORTS, AND PRACTICES’

“Successfully combining tradition and innovation has made China a top economy and technological power.

“To modernise, we need to draw on Chinese skills, efforts, and practices as models to ensure development pathways that benefit us all,’ he said.

The Second Vice President also called for cooperation between scholars and research institutes, harmony between civilisations and peaceful coexistence that defines China’s interactions with its neighbours.

‘LIVING IN HARMONY WITH NATURE’

He expressed support for Chin

a’s sustainable development initiatives, noting that “Chinese civilisation shows a clear understanding of the importance of living in harmony with nature.

“Promoting cooperation in green technology, infrastructure and sustainable development projects will help ensure that world modernisation is in line with environmental sustainability and global prosperity.

“Such cooperation will address the common challenges of climate change, energy needs and protecting biodiversity,’ he said.

‘LONG SHARED HISTORY’

The Second Vice President noted that Cambodia and China have a long shared history, with the name Funan – for the earliest known Khmer kingdom – derived from Chinese documents in the first century.

“During the Funan period, Cambodian-Chinese ties flourished, with China inviting two Cambodian monks to visit China and translate the Tripitaka of Buddhist scriptures,’ he said.

The senior lawmaker also recalled the emigration of Chinese to Southeast Asia including Cambodia during the 19th and 20th centuries.

For generations, Chinese-Cambodians with ancestors in Fujian have thrived in Cambodia, contributing significantly to national prosperity.

‘They have integrated peacefully into Cambodian society and are now proud Cambodians who maintain and uphold their Chinese traditions and culture,’ he said.

More recently, from the 1950s, His Late Majesty the King-Father Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk began forging close ties with China’s top leaders – Chairman Mao Zedong and Premier Zhou Enlai.

Under Prime Ministers Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet and Chinese President Xi Jinping, ‘our diplomatic ties have strengthened into a deep, strong and everlasting friendship.’

IRONCLAD FRIENDSHIP

‘Today, Cambodia and China have an ironclad friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership under our diamond cooperation framework.

‘We are moving forward in building a high-quality, high-level and high-standard community with a shared future for humankind.

‘The special relati

onship between Cambodia and China is not defined by the size or power of the two countries.

‘Rather, it reflects a foundation of equality, mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and shared benefits.’

‘AMBASSADORS OF KNOWLEDGE’

On the role of Sinologists, the Second Vice President said: ‘Their research and insights provide the world with a clearer reflection of China’s culture, and its society, history philosophy and politics.

‘In an era where the world order is rapidly evolving, Sinologists have acted as ambassadors of knowledge – helping to promote mutual respect and links between Chinese civilisation and other civilisations around the world.’

‘The study of Chinese civilisation, its achievements and its global initiatives are very important to foster a harmonious global society … not only an understanding of history – but also an intellectual pursuit to ensure global unity, equality, justice and inclusiveness.’

CONFUCIAN, TAOIST ANF BUDDHIST VALUES

With one of the oldest

and most enduring in civilisations in human history, the Second Vice President said China had ‘enriched humanity with contributions to philosophy, science, art, governance, and diplomacy.

‘The long-lasting values of Confucianism, Taoism, and Buddhism have especially influenced the world. They have helped shape moral principles, ethical governance – and the harmony between humankind and nature,’ he said.

In concluding his address, H.E. Vong Sauth said the challenges and opportunities of the 21stcentury ‘require a strong commitment to global cooperation, promoting peace, diplomacy and safeguarding multilateralism.

‘Cambodia stands ready to collaborate with all stakeholders and nations – and we are dedicated to strengthening ties with countries regardless of cultures or civilisations,’ he said.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse