NAFAS Launches Liquid Fertiliser Peladang 25

SERDANG, The National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS), through its subsidiary NAFAS Bajakimia Sdn Bhd (NBKSB), has today launched Peladang 25, the latest controlled-release liquid fertiliser on the market.

Peladang 25 is a specially formulated liquid fertiliser, designed with controlled-release technology, ensuring that its nitrogen content is gradually released to provide plants with continuous and effective nutrients throughout their growth period.

NAFAS board chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar said that Peladang 25 demonstrates NAFAS’ capability in fertiliser innovation, and marks a significant step toward competing with major players in the fertiliser industry.

He also highlighted that the product also serves as a new approach to supporting sustainable agriculture, while upholding environmental sustainability.

Mahfuz said this after the launch of Peladang 25, at the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture, and Agrotourism (MAHA) Exhibition 2024.

Also present were NAFAS board member Datuk Mohd Rosli Harun and NAFAS

general manager Muhammad Faris Ariffin.

Meanwhile, NBKSB chief executive officer Zalifudin Md Arshad highlighted that Peladang 25 has been rigorously tested over two seasons – equivalent to one year – at the Technical Division of the Department of Agriculture. This research aimed to optimise the liquid fertiliser’s effectiveness, which is designed to minimise nutrient wastage and promote environmental sustainability.

‘This liquid fertiliser is versatile, suitable for a variety of crops including rice, oil palm, pineapple, and napier grass. NAFAS aims to boost crop production by 10 to 15 per cent with its use.

‘For a one-hectare area, one bottle of Peladang 25 is sufficient. The product is also compatible with mechanised fertiliser application methods, such as drones, and can be used together with fungicides and herbicides,’ he explained.

When asked how Peladang 25 differs from solid fertilisers, Zalifudin noted that the new product does not rely on water for application, making it effective in both dry an

d humid farming conditions.

‘Solid fertilisers, when mixed with water, can freeze due to their high nitrogen content – 46 per cent nitrogen and only one per cent liquid. In contrast, Peladang 25 contains 25 per cent nitrogen and can interact with a higher water content without freezing,’ he explained.

Nitrogen plays a crucial role in plant health, being a key component in amino acids which form proteins, nucleic acids, and chlorophyll, which in turn converts solar energy into sugars. It is essential for overall plant metabolism and vitality.

Peladang 25 is available in three-litre bottles, priced at RM50 each, and can be purchased through agents appointed by NAFAS.

More information on Peladang 25 can be found at https://www.facebook.com/nafashq.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency