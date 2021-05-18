Narrowing Down “Red Zones” in Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh municipal administration will further narrow down the capital’s highly infected locations or “Red Zones” after gradual decrease of detections within the areas.

H.E. Khuong Sreng, Phnom Penh Governor, unveiled the plan in a teleconference yesterday with all the 14 Khan’s under his supervision, adding that the measure will be carried out from May 19.

The scope of the Red Zones, he continued, will be reduced to as small as a home, a building or a housing apartment.

He encouraged all the residents involved to be patient and continue to implement the standard safety guidelines in order to eventually put an end to the outbreak.

The governor also called on the authority at the respective locations to continue taking good care of the highly restricted zones especially in terms of their health and food security.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press