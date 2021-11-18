Nasdaq Releases Data Fabric, New Managed Data API Service Available from Nasdaq Data Link

Cloud-Based Platform Brings Seamless Data Management to Financial Professionals

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq today announced the launch of Data Fabric, a managed data solution to help investment management firms scale their data infrastructure with enhanced quality, governance and integrity. Built off Nasdaq Data Link, Data Fabric enables firms to significantly improve data time-to-value and can power investment processes and strategies with new datasets in a matter of days or weeks instead of months. The platform provides secure, end-to-end data hosting through fully managed infrastructure and data onboarding services, enabling firms to integrate internal and external data sets quickly to focus on their competitive edge.

Through its integration with Nasdaq Data Link, Data Fabric allows clients to use a single API to access hundreds of datasets from Nasdaq and its partners alongside their own internal datasets. The Data Fabric team further supports clients throughout the entire data deployment life cycle: developing ingestion pipelines, processing and data quality assurance, and deploying and maintaining any structured dataset.

Smaller organizations can use Data Fabric to immediately take advantage of data without having to build production-ready infrastructure from scratch. Larger organizations can utilize Data Fabric’s rich enterprise feature set, including a central data catalog, documentation, granular entitlement control and auditing and reporting capabilities.

“For many financial institutions, it is extremely expensive and time-consuming to build out a full data stack and develop reliable internal infrastructure,” said Bill Dague, Head of Alternative Data and Nasdaq Data Link. “We developed Data Fabric to empower firms to leapfrog that entire process. Financial services firms are already grappling with attracting and retaining the best technology and data science talent and Data Fabric ensures that those individuals can spend their time developing meaningful insights from data – not overseeing the infrastructure that should already exist.”

To discuss the state of data infrastructure in investment management, Nasdaq will be co-hosting the Rapid Data Deployment Summit, a roundtable discussion with Databricks on Monday, December 6, 2021. The hybrid event, hosted from the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City and streamed online, will include a live demonstration of Data Fabric’s capabilities and an exclusive look at Databricks’ Delta Sharing data sharing protocol, along with an exploration of best practices in developing scalable and cost-effective data management solutions. To register for the event, please use this link https://nd.nasdaq.com/Rapid- Data-Deployment-Summit_ Registration-Page.html.

To learn more, go to https://data.nasdaq.com/ datafabric.

