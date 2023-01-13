NAT Global Campus Signs 3 More High Flyers to Meet the Demand for Quality Education Online

Spiralling Growth in Consumer Demand for Natural Alternative Therapies Driving Healthcare Professionals to Spend More Time Learning Online

Niel Asher Education

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Niel Asher Education is pleased to announce that three dynamic new faculty members will join NAT Global Campus in spring 2023. The addition of these leading experts and innovators in the fields of Manual Medicine and Traditional Chinese Medicine further demonstrates its commitment to providing its student community with the highest standards of education online.

Dr. Constance Bradley, L.Ac., Ph.D., will present NAT courses on acupuncture and TCM. Dr. Bradley attended the US Air Force Academy, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Humanities in 2001. In 2002, she graduated from the University of Colorado, receiving a Master of Arts in Philosophy with an emphasis in Medical Ethics. In 2009 she received her Doctorate from the University of Utah.

“Niel Asher leads the way in providing top-notch continuing education, and I am honored to join their team. I look forward to sharing my Traditional Chinese Medicine expertise, and I am very excited to work with Niel Asher to create high-quality, informative courses,” she said.

Dr. Linda Bluestein, MD, is a Board-certified anesthesiologist, integrative pain medicine physician and former ballet dancer, who specializes in treating dancers and other athletes at increased risk of hyper-mobility and connective tissue disorders such as EDS.

Dr. Bluestein completed her anesthesiology residency at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine after receiving her Medical Degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine and is a member of the International Association for Dance Medicine and Science, the Performing Arts Medicine Association, and the Resources Committee for the Dance Healthy Alliance of Canada.

“I am thrilled to work with Niel Asher Education to create courses on symptomatic joint hypermobility. It is exciting to work with them on educational offerings about these frequently misunderstood and complex conditions,” she said.

Dr. Elizabeth Wagner, Ph.D., earned her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Washington. She has also earned a certificate of competency in vestibular rehabilitation and is certified in Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with NAT to create high-quality continuing education courses. I look forward to contributing my 15 years of experience as a physical therapist and teacher to NAT’s ongoing efforts of supporting this vibrant community,” she said.

The NAT Global Campus has grown to become one of the largest online schools for Natural Alternative Therapies in manual medicine and serves over 100,000 students in over 40 countries.

NAT Global Campus’ Director Dani P. Marks stated, “Our most significant health challenges continually demand fresh takes and multidisciplinary approaches. This group of outstanding new faculty is joining a team of specialist teachers committed to deliver on this promise, and to help provide our students with the skills and knowledge to improve outcomes and provide outstanding care in their communities.”

Contact Information:

Dani Marks

Interim Director, NAT Global Campus

dani@nielasher.com

8147771964

