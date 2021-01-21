National Action Plan on Prevention of Violence Against Women 2019-2023 Launched

National Action Plan on Prevention of Violence Against Women for 2019-2023 has been launched to enhance the rights, freedom and dignity of women in Cambodia.

The launching ceremony of the national action plan took place on Tuesday under the presidency of Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng underlined that domestic violence, rape, drug abuse, human trafficking and sexual exploitation of women and children remained the issues in Cambodia and need to be addressed effectively.

The deputy prime minister acknowledged encouraging results of the prevention of violence against women, stressing that it reflects a joint effort of all players in strengthening democracy and enhancing the rights and freedom of the people.

H.E. Mrs. Ing Kantha Phavi, Minister of Women’s Affairs, pointed out that the national action plan is a roadmap for all ministries, institutions, national and sub national counterparts, civil society organisations, private sector, media and other concerned stakeholders to take part in the prevention, response, and resolution of the problems in time.

It will play a crucial role in promoting service provision related to prevention, legal protection and multi-sector services, law enforcement and establishment of policy, and monitoring and evaluation, she added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press