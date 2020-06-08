National Assembly Adopts Draft Law on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters

The National Assembly (NA) in its 4th session of the 6th legislature held here late last week under the presidency of its President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin approved the draft Law on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.

Consisting of 6 chapters and 44 articles, the Law on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters will play a crucial role in creating not only a clear internal procedure, but also a legal basis to strengthen and expand the cooperation in criminal matters with foreign countries, according to H.E. Koeut Rith, Minister of Justice, who represented the Royal Government to defend the draft law.

In addition, this law will contribute to fighting against crimes, especially cross-border crimes, terrorism, terrorism financing, and money laundering, he added.

At the same time, the lawmakers present voted for the draft law on approval of Cambodia’s membership in the Berne Convention for the protection of literary and artistic works.

Berne Convention is considered among the most long-standing convention that protects intellectual property, and preserves complete rights for author under international framework.

The convention was officially introduced in Berne city of Switzerland on Sept. 9, 1886, and by far, 178 countries have become members of the club.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press