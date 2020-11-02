National Assembly Endorses Six Draft Laws

The National Assembly (NA) has unanimously approved six important draft laws to strengthen and expand the cooperation with foreign countries, according to a press release of the NA General Secretariat.

The endorsement was made during the NA’s 5th session of the 6th legislature held here this morning under the chairmanship of its President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, with the participation of 116 lawmakers.

The newly approved legal documents include the draft law on approval of Protocol on Border Demarcation and Marker Planting of Land Boundary between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the draft law on approval of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, and the draft law on approval of the First Protocol to Amend the Agreement on ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

The draft law on approval of Protocol to Implement the Tenth Package of Commitments under ASEAN Framework Agreement on Services, the draft law on approval of the Agreement on Investment under Framework Agreement on ASEAN-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation, and the draft law on approval of the Agreement on Investment among the Governments of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China and the Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations were also among the six approved documents.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press