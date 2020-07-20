National Assembly President Donates 180,000 Masks to Ministry of Health, Kantha Bopha

The Ministry of Health and Kantha Bopha Children’s Hospitals received Monday 180,000 facemasks donated by National Assembly President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin.

H.E. Keo Piseth, chief of Samdech Heng Samrin’s cabinet, presided over a small ceremony on behalf of the National Assembly president.

The Ministry of Health, which received 100,000 of the masks, was represented by H.E. Dr. Or Vandine, the Secretary of State who also serves as ministry spokeswoman.

“This donation illustrates Samdech’s concern for the health of the people and health workers,” H.E. Keo Piseth said.

“This is not the first time for Samdech Heng Samrin or other members of parliament to make such donations,” he said.

“I would like to thank the Ministry of Health for the effective measures it has taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

H.E. Keo Piseth also thanked the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen for supporting poor people.

He also recalled the government’s Cash Transfer Programme for Poor and Vulnerable Households during COVID-19 launched on June 24, 2020 – the afford unloading economic burden of about 560,000 households.

Mr. Lin Xiangrong, a member of the board of Hong De Sheng Steel (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., donated the masks during a meeting with Samdech Heng Samrin at his house last week.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press