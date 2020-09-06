National Assembly President Offers Food at Temple in Kandal

National Assembly President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin made seasonal offerings of foodstuffs to monks at Wat Krapeu Ha on Sunday.

Samdech Heng Samrin was visiting the temple in Takhmao town in Kandal province on the fourth day of the two-week-long Kan Ben Festival which runs to Sept. 16 this year.

During the festival — one of the most important on the Buddhist calendar in Cambodia — people believe that food offerings at temples are conveyed to their ancestors.

