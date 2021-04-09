National Museum’s Online Fair to Mark 101 Year Anniversary Planned Next Week

National Museum will organise the first-ever online exhibition to mark its 101th anniversary, with the display of many stories related to various sculptures and the history of the museum building in the last 100 years.

Themed ‘The National Museum in 100 years’, the fair will be broadcast live on Facebook page of the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, Mr. Chhay Vissoth, Director of National Museum Department, pointed out.

The National Museum planned to mark its 100-year anniversary in 2020, but the plan was cancelled many times due to COVID-19 threats, he said, adding that the fair has finally been set to be organised on April 13.

The online fair will start at 9 am on April 13. The public are encouraged to join the live fair through the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts’ Facebook page.

“We also hope that people will visit the National Museum physically in the post-COVID crisis to understand more about the statues and their history,” Mr. Chhay Vissoth underlined.

On Mar. 21, 2021, the government ordered the temporary shutdown of museums throughout the country as the current cluster infections of COVID-19, known as the Feb. 20 Community Event, has been escalating.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press