National Revenues in First Four Months – US$2 Billion

Cambodia’s national revenues reached US$2 billion for the first four months of 2020 – an increase of about 10 percent compared to the same period last year.

The update was shared recently by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, adding that the expenditure also rose by 31 percent to about US$1.7 billion.

The top three sources of the mentioned national revenues are taxes of US$1.7 billion, other incomes of US$230 million, and aid of US$80 million.

The major spending lines include salaries for civil servants, purchase of goods and services, interest, government’s subsidies, and social assistances.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press