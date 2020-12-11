National Road 3 Completed by 83 Percent

The rehabilitation of the strategic National Road No. 3 has achieved 83 percent and is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

The update was shared yesterday by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPWT), stressing that the completion of the project will be achieved as initially planned.

The important route links Phnom Penh capital with the coastal Kampot province – the line that will vitally support tourism, economy and transport when done.

Started in May 2018, the rehabilitation project covers the road length of 134.8 kilometres and could cost about US$200 million from the government budget and the loan from the Government of China.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press