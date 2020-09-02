National Road 5 Rehabilitation 43 Percent Completed

The rehabilitation project for the National Road No. 5 has completed about 43 percent, according to the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPWT).

The update was shared yesterday by the MPWT stressing that once the improvement finished, the 366 kilometre road will ease travels, trade, tourism and economy within and beyond Cambodia to ASEAN as well as the Greater Mekong Sub-region.

Linking the provinces of Kampong Chhnang, Pursat, Battambang and Banteay Meanchey, the road, considered as part of the ASEAN Highway 1, is undergoing three-part rehabilitation.

First, it connects the northern part from Battambang to Serey Sophorn with a total of 84.74 kilometres.

The other parts include the linking of the central part from Thlea Ma-am to Battambang of 146.04 kilometres and the southern part from Prek Kdam, Kandal province to Thlea Ma-am, Pursat province of 135.24 kilometres.

The road improvement entails the expansion of the existing road from 2 to 4 lanes, with 23 metres wide with the use of asphalt concrete (AC).

