National Road No. 71C Officially Inaugurated, Boosting Local Connectivity



Phnom Penh: National Road No. 71C was put into official use this morning, facilitating the travel and transport of people in the provinces of Thbong Khmum and Kampong Cham and neighbouring provinces. The event was presided over by Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Wang Wenbin. Addressing the function, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet congratulated the two provinces for the new infrastructural achievement, and expressed his gratitude to China for her continued contribution to the socio-economic development of Cambodia.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Peng Ponea, Minister of Public Works and Transport, stated that the almost-115-kilometre-long road links Sralap commune, Thbong Khmum district, Thbong Khmum province to Svay Teap commune, Chamkar Leu district, Kampong Cham province. The construction, which lasted 42 months from April 2021 to July 2024, cost about US$133 million, funded by a concessional loan from the Government of the People’s Republic of China and a budget of the Royal Government of Cambodia, he pointed out.





This is a strategic road connecting to the national road network and other key roads serving trade and tourism activities, especially facilitating the people’s travel and transport of agricultural and agri-industrial products.

