National Stadium to be Used for Second-Round COVID-19 Testing, Activities Temporarily Banned

AKP Phnom Penh, The Royal Government will temporarily ban work and sport activities at the Olympic National Stadium in Phnom Penh as the site will be used for second round of COVID-19 testing of the contacts traced for the Nov. 28 community transmission incident.

The ban lasting from Dec. 7 to 12 was issued yesterday by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports.

Any education employees stationed at the national stadium are required to work remotely from home during the period.

Per report by the Ministry of Health, 10,147 people traced following the community transmission incident have undergone the first testing from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, and 29 were found positive.

The national tally so far is 345, wherein 305 of them have been successfully recovered, and there is no fatal case.

The government continued to call on those with direct or indirect contact with the incident to attend all required testing steps in order to contain broader spread of the disease.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press