Natural Canal Rehabilitation Project in Preah Sihanouk Province is 93% Complete

The rehabilitation and development project of natural canals with a total length of 27 kilometres in Sihanoukville of Preah Sihanouk province was 93.42 percent complete as of Jan. 31, 2021.

Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport H.E. Sun Chanthol led a delegation to inspect the progress of the canal rehabilitation and development work on Saturday last week.

The project, funded by the national budget, is aimed to protect flash floods at vulnerable areas in the provincial city, and build a canal system with clean environment and sanitation to attract more national and international tourists.

On the same day, H.E. Senior Minister also visited the 16-hectare Sihanoukville Wastewater Treatment Station.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press