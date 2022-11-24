NBC Organises Macroeconomic Conference to Boost Cambodia’s Economic Development

The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (Cambodia) organised on Thursday the 9th NBC Annual Macroeconomic Conference, giving floor for discussion for the development of Cambodian economy.

Under theme “Towards a Post-COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience”, the daylong conference was aimed to gather inputs for policy formulation in the context of Cambodia’s economic recovery and to promote research culture, said H.E. Dr. Chea Serey, Assistant Governor and Director General of Central Banking.

Currently, she continued, the situation of COVID-19 in Cambodia is well under control, resulting in the gradual recovery of economic activity in key sectors and necessitating the development of suitable policies to promote swift economic recovery.

However, to recover inclusively and sustainably in the aftermath of COVID-19 requires addressing not only the scarring effects of the pandemic, but also the new emerging challenges, in particular, higher inflation, global economic slowdown, and climate change, she added.

“The conference was organised with the aim to strengthen and build the culture of research in Cambodia and provide a forum for dialogue among researchers, experts and relevant stakeholders on topics that are important for and relevant to the development of Cambodian economy,” she stressed in her opening remarks.

The conference featured key presentations and panel discussion sessions on various economic development-related topics.

The conference was expected to provide a lively discussion among all participants to exchange views and experiences, which will yield valuable inputs for policymakers to consider in their agendas, H.E. Dr. Chea Serey said.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press