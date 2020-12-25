NBC to Organise Annual Macroeconomic Conference for 2020 Next Week

The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) will organise the 7th NBC Annual Macroeconomic Conference for 2020 early next week.

The conference will take place on Dec. 28-29,

under the theme: “Discussion of Cambodia’s Economic Development Models” via online platform.

According to an NBC’s press release, the objective of the two-day conference is to promote research on the above topic and discuss sustainable economic development models, which could provide inputs for economic policies aiming at the achievement of Cambodia’s future vision.

“Interested participants are invited to join in the conference by registering via:

Day 1: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lyOCbA85RUWE-2XWITr8Cg

Day 2: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-BUWW46FRt-AQBOvg2zUoA

In addition, they can also watch live broadcast of the conference on the National Bank of Cambodia Facebook page”, it pointed out.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press