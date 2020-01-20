NBC: Use of Riel Increased Significantly

The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) has noted remarkable increase in the use of Riel, the national currency, reflected by the growth in monetary circulation (33 percent) and deposit (37 percent).

H.E. Chea Chanto, Governor of NBC, made the point while presiding over here recently the central bank's annual meeting.

The governor called on his line general departments to continue promoting the use of Riel by strengthening the existing measures and taking new measures in line with the economic progress.

According to a report released on the occasion, the banking sector has continued to make progress and gain confidence from the public and investors. The active assets of banking and financial institutions increased by 24.5 percent, while loans by 26 percent.

There are now some 7.5 million deposit accounts and 3.1 million loan accounts in Cambodia. About 5 million Cambodians use e-payment services.

Riel appeared in 1955, when it replaced the formerly used Indochinese piastres. During the government of Pol Pot between 1975-1979, the monetary circulation and banking system were dismissed; all that restored by 1979. 1 Riel equals 100 cents, then it has developed through different regimes.

Currently, there are 30 different Riel banknotes, of which a commemorative one of 15,000 Riel, two for 100,000 Riel; three for 50,000 Riel; two for 20,000 Riel; three for 10,000 Riel; three for 5,000 Riel; three for 2,000 Riel; five for 1,000 Riel; three for 500 Riel; one for 200 Riel, three for 100 Riel, and one for 50 Riel.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press