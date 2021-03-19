NCSD Holds 2nd Executive Board Meeting on Climate Change

Under the support of the Cambodia Climate Change Alliance-Phase 3 (CCCA3), the General Secretariat of the National Council for Sustainable Development (NCSD) has convened its 2nd executive board meeting to review the 2020 achievements and set 2021-2021 directions.

The meeting took place recently through a video conference under the presidency of H.E. Say Samal, Minister of Environment.

Members of executive board, senior officials of the Ministries of Environment, Economy and Finance, Rural Development, Public Works and Transport, Mines and Energy, and Education, Youth and Sports; representatives from development partners including EU, UNDP, Embassy of Sweden to Cambodia, and national and international observers participated in the virtual meeting.

It discussed the preparation of long-term Carbon neutral plans in Cambodia and the preparation process of monitoring, reporting and verification for Cambodia’s Updated NDC (Nationally Determined Contribution) report.

The threat of COVID-19 should not be an excuse for the attention on the impacts of climate change harming people’ lives and national development, said H.E. Say Samal.

It is now time for us to consider the development of the economy and society resilient to the effect of external factors like climate change and public health risks, he added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press