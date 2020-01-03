Nearly 1.4 Million Tourists Recorded during International New Year

Nearly 1.4 million national and international tourists visited different tourist attractions across the country during the 2020 International New Year celebration, Cambodian Minister of Tourism H.E. Thong Khon told local media yesterday.

This figure represents an increase of 22.70 percent compared to that of the same period last year, said H.E. Minister, adding that the number of foreign visitors was 76,000, down 8.90 percent, while that of local tourists was around 1.3 million, up 25.30 percent.

According to H.E. Thong Khon, Phnom Penh capital, Siem Reap cultural province and the coastal areas (Preah Sihanouk, Kep, Kampot and Koh Kong) remain the most visited destinations, welcoming 360,000, 300,000 and some 410,000 visitors, respectively.

H.E. Minister attributed the increased number of tourists to peace, political stability, security, social order, higher people's living standard and better physical infrastructure.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press