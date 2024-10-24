Nearly 10 Million Voters Registered



The National Election Committee has registered 9,992,421 (5,304,855 are female) eligible voters in its updated registration list.

The figures were revealed by NEC in a meeting with concerned stakeholders in Phnom Penh on Oct. 22 under the chairmanship of H.E. Yich Samethy, a NEC member.

He added that 111,889 voters have been removed from the voter’s list due to home relocations, deaths, duplicate names, and voting rights nullification due to legal implications.

According to H.E. Yich Samethy, the voter list and the list of removed voters will be published on Oct. 23 at their respective communes and Sangkats throughout the country, as well as via the NEC website and mobile application.

He called on all the eligible voters to check the lists, verify their names and data, and file their complaint in case the information is not accurate.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse