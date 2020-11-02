Nearly 150,000 Tourists Visit Siem Reap Province during Water Festival Holiday

Siem Reap province, home to the famous Angkor temples, attracted 147,071 domestic tourists during the three-day Water Festival from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

Of them, 1,071 are foreign visitors, a decline of 93.36 percent from 16,138 in the same period last year, according to Mr. Ngov Sengkak, Director of Siem Reap Provincial Department of Tourism.

The most visited places in Siem Reap province are Angkor Archeological Park, Phnom Kulen National Park, Tek Chup Knar Por Community, “Bakong, My village” Community, Trao Kod community, Boeung Chhouk Banteay Srei Community and so on.

Water Festival is one of the biggest and most popular festivals in Cambodia. Generally, people from across the country gather in the capital city, mainly along the riverside, to enjoy boat races, parade of illuminated floats, firework display, art performances, and many other entertainment activities.

But this year, the annual celebration was postponed in order reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the country and to save some budget during this hard time.

Despite the suspension, people still had three-day off and enjoyed the annual festival in province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press