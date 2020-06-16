Nearly 158,000 Domestic Tourists Travelled in First Week of June

Nearly 158,000 domestic tourists visited different ecotourism sites across Cambodia within the first week of June 2020.

The encouraging figure was revealed by Minister of Tourism H.E. Thong Khon recently, adding that the trend indicates roughly 24 percent increase compared to the previous week.

Coastal areas attracted most visitors, while sites in Battambang province saw a rise of about 13 percent.

He continued that Siem Reap province also shows the increasing trend though it remains humble.

Within the first week of this month, Cambodia recorded travels of 3,656 foreing tourists showing the upturn of around 30 percent.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press