Nearly 300,000 Tourists Travel First Weekend of July

A total of 297,402 national and international visitors toured Cambodia in the first weekend of July.

The figure suggested a decline by nearly 7 percent compared to the previous weekend, according to a report of the Ministry of Tourism.

Of the travellers, 278,681 were national and 18,721 were foreign tourists.

The most visited tourist destination was Preah Sihanouk coastal province, followed by Siem Reap, Battambang, Kampot, Kep provinces and Phnom Penh capital.

The Ministry of Tourism and the Provincial and Municipal Tourism Departments continued to enforce the implementation of safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced by the ministry to prevent possible transmission of COVID-19.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press