Nearly 300,000 Under-12s Get First Jab of COVID-19 Vaccine in First Two Days

During the first two days of the vaccination campaign, 276,696 children aged from 6 to under 12 years old have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The figure, shared by the National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination last night, represents 14.58 percent of the target of nearly 2 million.

The vaccination campaign of children aged 6 to under 12 years old against COVID-19 was launched on Sept. 17 under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen to build stronger herd immunity and to reopen schools nationwide.

The Premier also advised competent authorities to conduct a study on the possibility to inoculate the children aged from 3 to under 6 years old against COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference after the vaccination campaign’s launching ceremony, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Cambodia has enough vaccines for the under-12s and the booster doses as the country will receive this month 6 million more doses of vaccines ordered from China, along with the 4 million doses remaining in stock and the 3 million doses pledged by China during the recent visit of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister H.E. Wang Yi to Cambodia.

Cambodia has so far got some 29.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from purchases and donations: 7.8 million doses of Sinopharm, 19 million doses of Sinovac, 1,739,000 doses of AstraZeneca, and 1,064,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson.

The Kingdom has aimed to build strong herd immunity by fully vaccinating up to 91 percent of the total population of 16 million.

Besides the inoculation of children from 6 to under 12 years old, the Kingdom has currently been conducting three other COVID-19 vaccination campaigns: for the 18 years old and up which has achieved 98.22 percent, the 12 to under 18 years old 87.80 percent, and the 3rd dose or booster dose for already 823,836 people.

Cambodia has so far vaccinated about 73.91 percent of the total population.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press