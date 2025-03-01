Nearly 4 Billion Cubic Metres of Water Reserved for Dry Season Use in Cambodia



Phnom Penh: Cambodia has secured nearly 4 billion cubic metres of water for use during the dry season, according to Minister of Water Resources and Meteorology H.E. Thor Chetha. Speaking at a media forum on Cambodia’s water resource management and irrigation systems, organised by the Club of Cambodian Journalists (CCJ) and the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, H.E. Minister Thor Chetha highlighted the country’s ongoing efforts to enhance water security.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the minister credited former Prime Minister and current Senate President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen for laying the foundation for water resource management. He emphasised that the new government, led by Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, is committed to expanding water reserves through the construction of new reservoirs, maintenance of existing infrastructure, and modernisation of irrigation systems.





The minister underscored the ministry’s long-term goal of transforming Cambodia’s irrigation networks into a modern, efficient system that ensures reliable water distribution, particularly for agriculture. He stated that this process will take years and require significant investment, but it is essential because water is critical to national development.





He also noted the increasing demand for water beyond agriculture, particularly in the industrial sector, which is rapidly expanding and requires substantial water supply. H.E. Minister Thor Chetha urged authorities and communities to restore and preserve reservoirs, lakes, and water storage sites, many of which have dried up. He encouraged restoration efforts and opposed any destruction of these water sources, as the country will need even more water for agriculture, daily use, and industrial growth.





Currently, Cambodia has around 4 million hectares of agricultural land, but only about 2 million hectares have access to irrigation. Given these limitations, H.E. Minister advised farmers growing rice during the dry season to be cautious and avoid excessive planting, especially in areas far from water sources, to prevent potential losses due to water shortages.

