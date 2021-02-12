Nearly 800 People Vaccinated on First Two Days of COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Some 780 people, of them 240 women, have voluntarily received their first doses of Sinopharm vaccine during the first two days of the vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), pointed out H.E. Mrs. Or Vandine, Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health.

At the same time, she added, about 300 people, half of them are women, have not been allowed to get vaccinated due to their health problem.

The vaccination campaign will continue until no vaccine left, in four hospitals in Phnom Penh, including Calmette Hospital for senior ministers, ministers, and secretaries of state; Ang Duong Hospital for under secretaries of state; Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital for municipal and provincial governors; and the National Pediatric Hospital for journalists.

The first batch (600,000) of the one million doses of China-donated vaccine arrived in Phnom Penh on Feb. 7. Some 300,000 doses of which are for the Ministry of Health and the rest 300,000 doses for the Ministry of National Defence.

The vaccine administration for armed forces is at Preah Ket Mealea Hospital in Phnom Penh.

The vaccination against COVID-19 in Cambodia is on voluntary basis and for those aged between 18 to 59 years old.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press